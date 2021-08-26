What Countries Have The Lowest Retirement Age?

The notion of retirement is slowly slipping away for millions of workers struggling to make ends meet.

Everyone looks forward to when their time is their own, but saving enough money to throw off the shackles of work proves to be a tough challenge for many.

That’s why retirement is more of a phased activity now than years ago when your 65th birthday signalled giving up work.

To find out which countries have the lowest and highest retirement ages, we had a look at the latest official data from almost 100 countries.

In many countries, the retirement ages for women tend to be lower than for men.

But governments are closing the gap by equalising retirement ages for men and women.

Lowest Retirement Ages for Women

It can’t be a coincidence that countries with or which have had a socialist regime tend to have the lowest state retirement ages for women.

In China, the retirement age averages 54 but can fall between a 50th and 55th birthday. Thus, retirement age is the lowest retirement age we could find in the world.

Other countries where women can clock off at 55 years old are Iran, North Korea, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Perhaps only Vietnam is a reasonable retirement destination out of these.

Countries with a retirement age of lower than 60 years old for women

Country Age China 50-55 Iran 55.00 North Korea 55.00 Uzbekistan 55.00 Venezuela 55.00 Vietnam 55.00 Russia 56.50 Colombia 57.00 Turkmenistan 57.00 Belarus 57.50 Kazakhstan 58.00 Kyrgyzstan 58.00 Tajikistan 58.00 Turkey 58.00 Czech Republic 58-62 Moldova 59.50

Lowest Retirement Ages for Men

Men tend to have a longer working life in most countries.

Only four have a state retirement age that is less than 60 years old.

Sri Lanka leads the way with a retirement age of 55, but that’s still well-beaten by the womens’ retirement age of 50 to 55 in China.

Countries with a retirement age of lower than 60 years old for men

Country Age Sri Lanka 55.00 Indonesia 58.00 Nepal 58.00 Bangladesh 59.00

Highest Retirement Ages for Women

These are the highest retirement ages for women, although many countries are moving the age upwards.

During the transition period, a woman’s retirement age depends on her date of birth and may be higher in some countries than those listed below, i.e. 66 for women in the UK.

Country Age Switzerland 64.00 Brazil 62.00 Israel 62.00 North Macedonia 62.00 Lithuania 61.33 Croatia 61.25 Bulgaria 61.17 Albania 61.00 Romania 61.00

Highest Retirement Ages for Men

Some European countries have lifted the state retirement age for men above 66 years old already.

Many nations are considering the rise for future generations, but few have made a move.

The oldest current retirement age for men is in The Netherlands – 68 years old.

Country Age Netherlands 68.00 Israel 67.00 Greece 67.00 Iceland 67.00 Italy 67.00 Norway 67.00 Portugal 66.33 Australia 66.00 Ireland 66.00 Taiwan 66.00 United Kingdom 66.00

Retirement Ages For Men And Women

This table offers a deeper dive into retirement age data from 92 countries.

Country Men Women Albania 65 61 Argentina 65 60 Armenia 63 Australia 66 Austria 65 60 Azerbaijan 62 60 Belarus 62.5 57.5 Bangladesh 59 Belgium 65 Bosnia and Herzegovina 65 Brazil 65 62 British Virgin Islands 65 Bulgaria 64.08 61.17 Cameroon 60 Canada 65 Chile 65 60 China 60 50–55 Colombia 62 57 Croatia 65 61.25 Cuba 65 60 Cyprus 65 Czech Republic 62.83 58-62 Denmark 65 Egypt 60 Estonia 63 Finland 63–68 France 62-67 Georgia 65 60 Germany 65.58 Greece 67 Hungary 63 Iceland 67 India 60-65 Indonesia 58 Iran 60 55 Ireland 66 Israel 67 62 Italy 67 Japan 60 Kazakhstan 63 58 South Korea 60 Kyrgyzstan 63 58 Latvia 63.25 Libya 65 60 Liechtenstein 64 Lithuania 63.17 61.33 Luxembourg 65 Malaysia 60 Malta 62 Mexico 65 Moldova 63 59.5 Montenegro 65 60 Morocco 65 Namibia 60 Nepal 58 Netherlands 68 New Zealand 65 North Korea 60 55 North Macedonia 64 62 Norway 67 Oman 65 Pakistan 60 Peru 60 Philippines 60 Poland 65 60 Portugal 66.33 Romania 65 61 Russia 61.5 56.5 Saudi Arabia 60 Serbia 65 60 Singapore 62–65 Slovakia 62 Slovenia 64.33 Spain 65.25 Sri Lanka 55 Sweden 65 Switzerland 65 64 Taiwan 66 Tajikistan 63 58 Thailand 60 Trinidad and Tobago 60–65 Tunisia 62-65 Turkmenistan 62 57 Turkey 60 58 Ukraine 60 United Arab Emirates 65 United Kingdom 66 United States 62-67 Uruguay 60 60 Uzbekistan 60 55 Venezuela 60 55 Vietnam 60 55

