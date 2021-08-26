RETIREMENT

What Countries Have The Lowest Retirement Age?

Written by Rob Dawson

Retirement Age
The notion of retirement is slowly slipping away for millions of workers struggling to make ends meet.

Everyone looks forward to when their time is their own, but saving enough money to throw off the shackles of work proves to be a tough challenge for many.

That’s why retirement is more of a phased activity now than years ago when your 65th birthday signalled giving up work.

To find out which countries have the lowest and highest retirement ages, we had a look at the latest official data from almost 100 countries.

Table of contents

In many countries, the retirement ages for women tend to be lower than for men.

But governments are closing the gap by equalising retirement ages for men and women.

Lowest Retirement Ages for Women

It can’t be a coincidence that countries with or which have had a socialist regime tend to have the lowest state retirement ages for women.

In China, the retirement age averages 54 but can fall between a 50th and 55th birthday. Thus, retirement age is the lowest retirement age we could find in the world.

Other countries where women can clock off at 55 years old are Iran, North Korea, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Perhaps only Vietnam is a reasonable retirement destination out of these.

Countries with a retirement age of lower than 60 years old for women

CountryAge
China50-55
Iran55.00
North Korea55.00
Uzbekistan55.00
Venezuela55.00
Vietnam55.00
Russia56.50
Colombia57.00
Turkmenistan57.00
Belarus57.50
Kazakhstan58.00
Kyrgyzstan58.00
Tajikistan58.00
Turkey58.00
Czech Republic58-62
Moldova59.50

Lowest Retirement Ages for Men

Men tend to have a longer working life in most countries.

Only four have a state retirement age that is less than 60 years old.

Sri Lanka leads the way with a retirement age of 55, but that’s still well-beaten by the womens’ retirement age of 50 to 55 in China.

Countries with a retirement age of lower than 60 years old for men

CountryAge
Sri Lanka55.00
Indonesia58.00
Nepal58.00
Bangladesh59.00

Highest Retirement Ages for Women

These are the highest retirement ages for women, although many countries are moving the age upwards.

During the transition period, a woman’s retirement age depends on her date of birth and may be higher in some countries than those listed below, i.e. 66 for women in the UK.

CountryAge
Switzerland64.00
Brazil62.00
Israel62.00
North Macedonia62.00
Lithuania61.33
Croatia61.25
Bulgaria61.17
Albania61.00
Romania61.00

Highest Retirement Agesfor Men

Some European countries have lifted the state retirement age for men above 66 years old already.

Many nations are considering the rise for future generations, but few have made a move.

The oldest current retirement age for men is in The Netherlands – 68 years old.

CountryAge
Netherlands68.00
Israel67.00
Greece67.00
Iceland67.00
Italy67.00
Norway67.00
Portugal66.33
Australia66.00
Ireland66.00
Taiwan66.00
United Kingdom66.00

Retirement Ages For Men And Women

This table offers a deeper dive into retirement age data from 92 countries.

CountryMenWomen
Albania6561
Argentina6560
Armenia63
Australia66
Austria6560
Azerbaijan6260
Belarus62.557.5
Bangladesh59
Belgium65
Bosnia and Herzegovina65
Brazil6562
British Virgin Islands65
Bulgaria64.0861.17
Cameroon60
Canada65
Chile6560
China6050–55
Colombia6257
Croatia6561.25
Cuba6560
Cyprus65
Czech Republic62.8358-62
Denmark65
Egypt60
Estonia63
Finland63–68
France62-67
Georgia6560
Germany65.58
Greece67
Hungary63
Iceland67
India60-65
Indonesia58
Iran6055
Ireland66
Israel6762
Italy67
Japan60
Kazakhstan6358
South Korea60
Kyrgyzstan6358
Latvia63.25
Libya6560
Liechtenstein64
Lithuania63.1761.33
Luxembourg65
Malaysia60
Malta62
Mexico65
Moldova6359.5
Montenegro6560
Morocco65
Namibia60
Nepal58
Netherlands68
New Zealand65
North Korea6055
North Macedonia6462
Norway67
Oman65
Pakistan60
Peru60
Philippines60
Poland6560
Portugal66.33
Romania6561
Russia61.556.5
Saudi Arabia60
Serbia6560
Singapore62–65
Slovakia62
Slovenia64.33
Spain65.25
Sri Lanka55
Sweden65
Switzerland6564
Taiwan66
Tajikistan6358
Thailand60
Trinidad and Tobago60–65
Tunisia62-65
Turkmenistan6257
Turkey6058
Ukraine60
United Arab Emirates65
United Kingdom66
United States62-67
Uruguay6060
Uzbekistan6055
Venezuela6055
Vietnam6055

