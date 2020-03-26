Financial Package On The Way For Self-Employed

Financial support is coming for freelance and self-employed expats who pay their taxes in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised.

In his last Prime Minister’s Questions in a sparse House of Commons before Easter, Johnson announced ministers were “working as fast as we possibly can to get the appropriate package of support for everybody in this country”.

However he added the government faced “particular complexities” in putting together a financial package for the self-employed.

“They are not all in the same position and all I can say is that we are working as fast as we possibly can to get the appropriate package of support for everybody in this country,” he said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to reveal the new measures in tomorrow’s late afternoon press conference from 10 Downing Street.

The government has already agreed to underwrite 80% of income on payslips received in February for employees who have lost income due to coronavirus.

Three a minute sign up for People’s Army

A call for volunteers to help the NHS has had a phenomenal response in just 24 hours.

Health secretary Matt Hancock appealed for 250,000 volunteers, but good-hearted people signed up at the rate of three a minute and numbered 405,000 a day later.

The volunteers will deliver food and medicines to the vulnerable, run a chat line for the lonely and help in hospitals and pharmacies.

Johnson offered a “special thank you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS.

“And to all of you, and all the former NHS staff who are coming back into the service, I say thank you on behalf of the entire country.”

Plan to fly stranded travellers home

G7 countries representing the world’s most developed economies have met to discuss the coronavirus crisis and agreed to keep air, land and sea travel routes to allow expats and travellers to return home.

“As our citizens try to return home, we need to keep commercial options available. And where commercial flights are not running, ensure that special flights – where possible – can take people home,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“We want to enable our citizens who are stranded to get home safely.”