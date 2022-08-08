Crypto Offers Investors Wealth And Job Freedom

Some cryptocurrency investors have earned life-changing amounts of cash that have allowed them to quit a job, according to a survey.

Out of the 1,200 crypto enthusiasts responding to the research, one in eight has stashed crypto worth more than $150,000 and either stopped working or knows someone who has.

The survey, by the US think tank Civic Science, also revealed that 37 per cent of those giving up work had made between $25,000 and $50,000 from crypto trading, while 15 per cent garnered between $50,000 and $75,000 and 13 per cent cashed in between $75,000 and $150,000.

Civic Science explained that the data showed investing in cryptocurrency may have given some traders life-changing amounts of income.

“We also found that wealthier crypto buyers use their holdings as asset diversification within their investment portfolios rather than a source of income,” said a spokesman.

The study went on to look at how many people described themselves as crypto investors.

More than a third (38 per cent) admitted they were active traders with crypto investments. Another 34 per cent admitted they owned crypto and occasionally traded, while only nine per cent said they invested in crypto but did not trade.

In total, three out of four investors regularly trade crypto.

Cryptocurrency: Investor activity

Investor type Invested Plan to invest No investment Active trader 38% 3% 59% Occasional trader 34% 9% 57% Long-term investor 19% 8% 73% Pension investor 15% 14% 71% None of the above 9% 8% 83% Civic Science

A key takeaway was that active or occasional stock market traders are more likely to invest in cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency Or Volatile Stock?

“At its inception, cryptocurrency, and the blockchain technology behind it, was intended to provide a form of digital currency that was independent of government involvement, protecting it from periodic economic collapse, while also remaining safe, secure, and relatively anonymous, which also made it a haven for some criminal financial activity,” says the study.

“But in its current function, it has begun to closely resemble a highly volatile stock.”

Investors seem to have a hard time deciding if cryptocurrency is a long-term investment for growth or a short-term trade to turn over for a quick profit.

Just under one in four plumped for a quick profit, while just over one in four is seeking long-term growth, which, says the think tank, shows more than half of people treat crypto as a traditional stock.

Why investors buy crypto

Investment type Reason to buy Short-term 23% Long-term 28% Easy, fast and safe transactions 16% Hedge against inflation 11% Independent from governments 12% Other 11% Civic Science

Who Invests In Cryptocurrency?

Interestingly, younger investors are keener to buy cryptocurrency as a long-term asset with growth potential.

Older cryptocurrency buyers – those over 55 years old – are more likely to invest for short-term profit and say independence from government or central bank regulation is an important factor in buying.

Why buy cryptocurrency?

Age Short-term investment Long-term investment Easy, safe transactions Inflation hedge Regulatory independence Other 18 – 24 19% 36% 25% 10% 9% 5% 25 – 34 19% 34% 22% 10% 7% 7% 35 – 54 23% 26% 11% 10% 16% 14% Over 55 28% 15% 9% 12% 19% 20% Civic Science

Opinion across all age groups is divided about if they are wealthier because of their cryptocurrency investments than they were a year ago.

“Among those who do have crypto investments, nearly 60% of respondents are practically evenly divided as either being wealthier than they were last year, or at the same level of wealth,” said the pollsters.

Has crypto made investors richer?

Investor sentiment Response I am wealthier than last year 29% I am wealthier than two years ago 13% I am wealthier than five years ago 13% I am no wealthier than I was 29% I am poorer than I was 16% Civic Science

The study also looked at how much, if any, buying cryptocurrency made investors wealthier.

Income band Wealthier than a year ago Wealthier than two years ago Wealthier than five years ago No change in level of wealth Poorer than a year ago Less than $25,000 27% 14% 11% 28% 20% $25,001 – $50,000 19% 24% 18% 25% 14% $50,001 – $75,000 25% 16% 16% 26% 17% $75,001 – $150,000 30% 8% 14% 34% 15% More than $150,000 42% 9% 6% 29% 14% Civic Science

“Regardless of wealth gained, however, just barely more than one out of ten crypto investors expect to be wealthier than their parents as a result of their investments,” said the report.

“This positive sentiment is largely driven by Gen Z and young Millennials, as respondents under 34 are more likely to think crypto is a way to surpass the levels of wealth afforded by their parents.”

Will Crypto Make You Wealthier Than Your Parents?

Only one in eight cryptocurrency investors believe they will become wealthier than their mums and dads.

A resounding 72 per cent think their parents will accrue more wealth.

The youngest age groups feel their wealth will eclipse that of their parents, while the rest are unsure.

Wealth expectation by age

Age group Yes Unsure No 18 – 24 21% 37% 42% 25 – 34 15% 21% 63% 35 – 54 10% 11% 79% Over 55 3% 6% 91% Civic Science

“Ultimately, regulations and continued evolutions in fintech instruments will shift how crypto is used and perceived. But as of now, the blockchain technology seems to have shedded off its anti-establishment roots, to be embraced by a diverse set of active stock traders and individuals with various levels of income,” ended the study.

Cryptocurrency FAQ

Who are Millennials and Gen Z?

The ‘gen’ stands for generation. Millennials are Gen Y. The groups are defined by the age members become adults:

Generation Born Age Gen Z 1997 – 2012 10 – 25 Gen Y (Millennials) 1981 – 1996 26 – 41 Gen X 1965 – 1980 42 – 57 Boomers ll 1955 -1964 58 – 67 Boomers l 1946 – 1954 68 – 76 Post War 1928 – 1945 77 – 94 World War ll 1922 – 1927 95 – 100 Beresford Research

What is cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency is a decentralised encrypted payment system with transactions verified by peer-2-peer computers rather than a central server. The best-known cryptos are Bitcoin and Ethereum. What are the main cryptocurrencies? Opinions differ on which are the main cryptocurrencies for investors, but the five largest by market capitalisation are Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin and BNB. Bitcoin, with a market cap of $445 billion is by far the most dominant, with a 33 per cent share of the total market worth $1.2 trillion. Ethereum has a cap of $200 million, which represents a 15 per cent market share. What is the blockchain? A blockchain is the technology that verifies and tracks cryptocurrency transactions and ownership on a tamper-proof public ledger decentralised across a network. So, a blockchain allows the recording and sharing of information, but is not editable. Each block is the same size, and when a block is full of data, another is added, making the chain. What is regulatory independence? One of the attractions of cryptocurrency for investors is that the technology extends across borders and is not controlled by governments or central banks. Crypto is not legal tender anywhere other than a clutch of small countries and island states. The largest is the Central American republic of El Salvador.

Related Articles, Guides and Insights

Below is a list of some related articles, guides and insights that you may find of interest.

We love to get feedback from our readers. So, after reading this article, if you have any questions or want to make comments, send us a message on this site or our social media?

Don’t forget that you can also request the guides sent directly to your email inbox.