What Countries Have The Lowest And Highest Income Tax?

If you want to move to a country to pay less income tax, you have a wider choice than just the Middle East.

The first zero-tax countries that come to mind are the Gulf States – especially the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

But one of the world’s best kept financial secrets is another nine countries charge no taxes, while nine more have a personal tax rate between 7 and 10 per cent.

Most other zero-tax nations are in the Caribbean – Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and St Kitts & Nevis.

The remaining no tax zone is the island of Brunei in the Asia Pacific.

If you are looking for a tax rate of less than 10 per cent, only two countries come into the equation – Central America’s Guatemala (7 per cent) and Europe’s Montenegro (9 per cent).

A cluster of countries nestles at 10 per cent income tax, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Bulgaria, Macedonia and Romania in Eastern Europe.

Bulgaria and Romania are also European Union members, but the bad news for expats is they remain outside the Schengen Area of visa-free travel across Europe.

Zero and low tax countries

The table shows the countries with the world’s lowest personal income tax rates and how the rates have changed over the past five years:

Country 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Anguilla 0 0 0 0 0 Antigua and Barbuda 25 25 0 0 0 Bahamas 0 0 0 0 0 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 0 0 0 Cayman Islands 0 0 0 0 0 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 Saint Kitts and Nevis – – 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 United Arab Emirates 0 0 0 0 0 Guatemala 7 7 7 7 7 Montenegro 9 9 9 9 9 Bosnia and Herzegovina 10 10 10 10 10 Bulgaria 10 10 10 10 10 Kazakhstan 10 10 10 10 10 Macedonia 10 10 10 10 10 Mongolia 10 10 10 10 10 Romania 16 10 10 10 10 Serbia 15 10 10 10 10 Source: PWC Worldwide Tax Summaries

Countries with the highest tax rates

Finland is the country with the highest personal tax rate – hitting a maximum of 56.95 per cent.

A whisker behind is another Scandanavia nation – Denmark, with an income tax rate of 56.5 per cent, which beats the 55.97 per cent top tax rate of 55.97 per cent.

Slightly under one in four of the 152 countries analysed by PWC Worldwide Tax Summaries charge personal tax at 40 per cent or more.

The UK slots into the listings with the additional tax rate of 45 per cent.

Some countries, like Portugal, have special tax rates for expats going to the country on a golden visa or passport.

Retirees in Portugal can agree to invest in property, while in return pay little or no income tax for up to 10 years, for instance.

Country 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Finland 54 53.75 53.75 56.95 56.95 Denmark 55.79 55.85 55.89 55.89 56.5 Japan 55.95 55.95 55.95 55.95 55.97 Austria 55 55 55 55 55 Sweden 57.12 57.34 57.19 32.28 52.85 Aruba 58.95 59 52 52 52 Belgium 50 50 50 50 50 Israel 50 50 50 50 50 Slovenia 50 50 50 50 50 Netherlands 52 51.95 51.75 49.5 49.5 Ireland 48 48 48 48 48 Portugal 48 48 48 48 48 Sint Maarten (Dutch part) 47.5 48 48 48 48 St Maarten 47.5 48 48 48 48 Spain 45 45 45 45 47 Curacao 46.5 47 46.5 46.5 46.5 Iceland 46.24 46.24 46.24 46.24 46.25 Luxembourg 48.78 45.78 45.78 45.78 45.78 Australia 45 45 45 45 45 China 45 45 45 45 45 France 49 49 45 45 45 Germany 45 45 45 45 45 Korea, Republic of 40 42 42 42 45 South Africa 45 45 45 45 45 United Kingdom 45 45 45 45 45 Greece 45 45 45 44 44 Italy 43 43 43 43 43 India 35.54 35.88 35.88 42.74 42.74 Papua New Guinea 42 42 42 42 42 Chile 35 35 35 40 40 Congo 30 30 30 0 40 Congo (the Democratic Republic of the) 40 40 40 40 40 Mauritania 40 40 40 40 40 Senegal 40 40 40 40 40 Switzerland 40 40 40 40 40 Taiwan 45 40 40 40 40 Turkey 35 35 35 40 40 Uganda 40 40 30 40 40 Zimbabwe 51.5 51.5 45 40 40 Source: PWC Worldwide Tax Summaries

Expats flock to high tax countries

Expats fleeing offshore to low tax countries is a myth.

Below, Money International has looked up the income tax rates of the top 10 overseas destinations for British expats – and all of them have a rate of 33 per cent or more.

Country Expat population Income tax rate Tax ranking Australia 1,300,000 45% 19 Spain 761,000 47% 15 United States 678,000 37% 46 Canada 603,000 33% 63 Ireland 291,000 48% 11 New Zealand 215,000 33% 64 South Africa 212,000 45% 24 France 200,000 45% 21 Germany 115,000 45% 22 Portugal 60,000 48% 12

What are the income tax rates in the UK?

The current British tax rates are:

Band Taxable income Tax rate Personal Allowance Up to £12,570 0% Basic rate £12,571 to £50,270 20% Higher rate £50,271 to £150,000 40% Additional rate over £150,000 45% Source: HMRC

Income tax rates are different if you live in Scotland

Country Tax FAQ

How can I keep up with changing income tax rates? Several organisations publish personal and corporate tax rates from around the globe, like accountancy consultants PwC and tax think-tank the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).



The data is regularly reviewed, but the information is not necessarily easy to compare because countries have different tax and budget periods. Why are taxes higher in rich countries? Taxable salaries in less developed countries are not on a par with those in North America and Western Europe, so tax rates are lower.



Paradoxically, the highest tax rates are in some of the world’s wealthiest countries – like Finland, Denmark and Japan. Where can I find out more detailed tax information? The PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries have country factsheets with much more detail that are free to download online. You can also compare tax rates across several countries.



Also, try the country’s tax authority website, which will have specific details about taxing expats. Where are the highest taxed countries? On average, countries in Northern Europe tend to levy higher taxes than anywhere else.



Finland, Denmark and Sweden rank in the top five highest taxed countries, while Iceland creeps into the top 20 in 19th place.

