Cost Of Living In Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles is the stuff of American Dreams. The centre of the global entertainment industry, LA is the place to make a name if you love the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

But the city is so much more. Perched on the Pacific coast, LA is a major port and air hub linking the USA with Japan and the Asia Pacific. In addition, LA is the busiest container port in the Americas.

As the largest city in California, Los Angeles (population 3.5 million), while the metropolitan area swallows another 10 million people.

If you are planning a move to Los Angeles, the significant drawbacks are the traffic and smog. In addition, even short trips can take agonising hours.

How Much Are Day-To-Day Living Costs In Los Angeles?

Expats should set aside £4,548 a month in Los Angeles to cover the same standard of living they would expect from spending £4,800 a month on bills and rent in London.

Prices in Los Angeles are 7.59 per cent lower than in London (excluding rent)

Renting a home in Los Angeles is 5.24 per cent cheaper than in London

Eating out costs 1.13 per cent less in Los Angeles than in London

The weekly grocery shop is 15.83 per cent lower in Los Angeles than in London

Spending a pound in Los Angeles buys 16.76 per cent less than spending a pound in London

Here are some examples of living costs compared between London and Los Angeles:

Eating out

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Meal, Inexpensive Restaurant 15.00 20.67 14.51 20.00 -3.24 % Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course 60.00 82.68 58.06 80.00 -3.24 % McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) 6.00 8.27 6.53 9.00 +8.86 % Domestic Beer (0.5 litre draught) 5.00 6.89 5.08 7.00 +1.60 % Imported Beer (0.33 litre bottle) 5.00 6.89 5.81 8.00 +16.11 % Cappuccino (regular) 2.97 4.09 3.54 4.88 +19.29 % Coke/Pepsi (0.33 litre bottle) 1.43 1.98 1.73 2.38 +20.51 % Water (0.33 litre bottle) 1.13 1.55 1.57 2.16 +39.07 %

Day-to-day groceries

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Milk (regular), (1 litre) 0.94 1.30 0.70 0.96 -26.09 % Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g) 1.04 1.44 2.50 3.45 +139.75 % Rice (white), (1kg) 1.58 2.17 3.45 4.76 +119.03 % Eggs (regular) (12) 2.23 3.08 2.47 3.40 +10.57 % Local Cheese (1kg) 6.94 9.56 9.29 12.80 +33.82 % Chicken Fillets (1kg) 6.10 8.40 9.00 12.40 +47.61 % Beef Round (1kg) (or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat) 10.12 13.95 11.03 15.20 +8.99 % Apples (1kg) 2.20 3.03 2.79 3.85 +27.01 % Banana (1kg) 1.13 1.56 1.15 1.58 +1.00 % Oranges (1kg) 2.00 2.76 2.35 3.23 +17.14 % Tomato (1kg) 2.49 3.44 2.87 3.95 +14.91 % Potato (1kg) 1.12 1.55 1.85 2.55 +64.69 % Onion (1kg) 1.15 1.59 1.54 2.13 +33.88 % Lettuce (1 head) 0.78 1.07 1.23 1.69 +57.99 % Water (1.5 litre bottle) 1.01 1.39 1.28 1.76 +26.85 % Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range) 8.00 11.02 9.43 12.99 +17.84 % Domestic Beer (0.5 litre bottle) 1.88 2.59 1.85 2.55 -1.45 % Imported Beer (0.33 litre bottle) 2.11 2.91 1.75 2.41 -17.20 % Cigarettes 20 Pack (Marlboro) 12.50 17.22 7.26 10.00 -41.94 %

Getting around

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2.75 3.79 1.27 1.75 -53.82 % Monthly Pass (Regular Price) 158.00 217.72 72.57 100.00 -54.07 % Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 2.80 3.86 2.07 2.85 -26.13 % Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) 1.70 2.34 1.22 1.68 -28.38 % Taxi 1hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) 28.80 39.68 21.18 29.19 -26.45 % Gasoline (1 litre) 1.23 1.69 0.75 1.04 -38.52 % Volkswagen Golf 1.4 90 KW Trendline or equivalent 23307 32115 18143 25000 -22.16 % Toyota Corolla Sedan 1.6l 97kW Comfort or equivalent 23327 32144 15890 21895 -31.88 %

Utilities (Monthly)

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Basic (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for 85m2 Apartment 185.62 255.77 119.92 165.24 -35.40 % 1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) 0.13 0.18 0.09 0.12 -33.28 % Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) 31.81 43.84 48.77 67.20 +53.29 %

Sports And Leisure

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Fitness Club, Monthly Fee for 1 Adult 46.03 63.42 31.98 44.07 -30.52 % Tennis Court Rent (1 Hour on Weekend) 9.09 12.52 6.68 9.21 -26.48 % Cinema, International Release, 1 Seat 14.97 20.63 10.89 15.00 -27.31 %

Childcare

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child 1400 1929 784 1080 -44.00 % International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child 1550 25624 16888 23271 -9.18 %

Clothing And Shoes

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % 1 Pair of Jeans (Levis 501 Or Similar) 55.69 76.74 38.36 52.86 -31.11 % 1 Summer Dress in a Chain Store (Zara, H&M, …) 27.81 38.33 31.60 43.54 +13.60 % 1 Pair of Nike Running Shoes (Mid-Range) 72.07 99.30 59.88 82.52 -16.90 % 1 Pair of Men Leather Business Shoes 85.38 117.66 92.54 127.51 +8.38 %

Cost Of Buying A Home In Los Angeles

Most expats rent rather than buy when they move to Los Angeles.

Rents and property prices are lower in Los Angeles than in London.

Los Angeles spreads across many small communities and neighbourhoods, each with its feel, unlike many world cities. As a result, types of housing vary considerably – from studio flats to sprawling multi-million dollar mansions.

The average home costs $775,000 (£563,000) – but that’s due to the Hollywood effect of celebrities having money to burn pulling up prices.

However, mortgage lenders charge around half the interest rate in Los Angeles, making homes more affordable even though they are more expensive than the UK average of around £255,000.

Rent Per Month

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Centre 1677 2311 1609 2216 -4.09 % Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Centre 1290 1777 1213 1671 -5.97 % Apartment (3 bedrooms) in City Centre 3281 4521 3182 4384 -3.04 % Apartment (3 bedrooms) Outside of Centre 2138 2946 2190 3018 2.44 %

Buying an apartment

London London Los Angeles Los Angeles Difference £ $ £ $ % Price per Square metre to Buy Apartment in City Centre 11457 15787 6333 8726 -44.73 % Price per Square metre to Buy Apartment Outside of Centre 5662 7802 4244 5847 -25.05 %

Mortgage

Mortgage Interest Rate in Percentages (%), Yearly, for 20 Years Fixed-Rate 2.54% 1.17% -54.34%

Cost Of Living in Los Angeles FAQ

What is the currency and exchange rate in Los Angeles? Los Angeles is the largest city in California, with more than 13 million people living in the urban sprawl. The currency is the US dollar. The exchange rate is $1 equals £0.73p. How much tax will I pay in Los Angeles? Expats pay sales tax of 9.5 per cent in Los Angeles. The US average is 7.3 per cent.



The income tax rate is 9.3 per cent compared to an average of 4.6 per cent in the US.



Surprisingly, the median household income is lower than the US average in Los Angeles – $49,682 (£35,982) than $53,482 (£38,867). Can I retire as an expat in Los Angeles? Yes, expats can retire to the US, but they must have a residency permit or qualify under a visa program.



Many expats retire on an EB-5 investment visa that demands a $500,000 investment into a pre-approved US corporation. Can I collect my state pension in Los Angeles? Yes, expats can collect their state pension in Los Angeles. The USA is one of a few countries outside of Europe where the state pension rises with the cost of living increases. How much do expats pay for healthcare in Los Angeles? Healthcare in Los Angeles is expensive – some treatments cost twice as much in LA as in the USA. According to the Los Angeles Times, the average medical bill in LA County was $84,179 (£61,232) a patient, while the national average is $46,412 (£33,760).



Read our Expat Health Insurance Guide to understand your options. What’s the weather like in Los Angeles? Los Angeles has a Mediterranean style climate, with mild, wet winters and hot, dry summers. July is the hottest month, with average temperatures reaching 72 Fahrenheit (22 Centigrade). The wettest and coldest month is January.

