Best Countries In The World For A Child To Be Born 2020

A big concern for expat couples on assignment is which countries offer  children the best start in life – and the UK and USA do not scorer well.

Top of the listing from a poll of expats by CEOWorld magazine is South Korea, while the UK ranks 11 and the USA 36.

Bottom of the list of 180 countries was the African nation of Chad, followed by the Central African Republic, Niger, Somalia and Sierra Leone.

Afghanistan and Mali also ranked at the foot of the list, while Pakistan, Guinea and Nigeria also performed poorly.

A similar survey by US News puts the Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Sweden and Norway as the top 3 places to raise children.

Best countries for children 2020

RankCountryNutrition and healthEducation and wellbeingScore
1South Korea98.5395.9997.26
2Norway98.3995.6197
3Japan98.2895.2396.75
4Belgium95.7195.2395.47
5Iceland95.2693.6795.47
6Netherlands94.8793.6794.27
7France93.8592.8493.34
8Ireland91.5892.7992.18
9Denmark90.9592.7991.87
10Sweden90.8692.7391.79
11Germany89.9692.5491.25
12United Kingdom89.4392.3390.88
13Luxembourg88.3891.8590.11
14Singapore87.3590.4388.89
15Australia87.0890.488.74
16Canada87.0290.488.71
17United Arab Emirates86.4990.0688.27
18Cyprus85.3290.0287.67
19Israel84.2790.0287.14
20Switzerland83.889.7786.78
21Finland83.6989.7786.73
22Spain83.6689.7786.71
23Malta82.7189.5186.11
24Austria81.5289.4985.5
25Slovenia81.2789.4585.36
26Italy81.0189.4585.23
27Estonia79.1689.4584.3
28Croatia78.9989.3484.16
29Hungary78.8389.3484.08
30Slovakia78.7989.3484.06
31North Macedonia78.7489.2684
32Lithuania78.6689.0883.87
33Kuwait78.2789.0883.67
34Portugal78.1688.9783.56
35United States77.7488.9483.34
36Greece77.5388.9483.23
37New Zealand76.7488.8382.78
38Poland76.688.7882.69
39Montenegro76.4188.7882.59
40Belarus76.3888.7482.56
Source: CEOWorld