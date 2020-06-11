Apple Pitches ‘Affordable’ iPhone SE To Smartphone Mid-Market

Apple has released a new version of the iPhone aimed at offering a more affordable version of the market-leading smartphone.

The iPhone SE starts at £419 – around half the price of many other iPhones.

The device features a 4.7-inch retina display and touch ID for enhanced security.

Apple says the iPhone SE is re-engineered from the inside out and includes the fastest smartphone chip available on the market and the best single camera designed by the company.

The technology is inside a case that is dust and water resistant that comes in three colours – black, white and red.

iPhone SE pre-orders open

The Apple web site is open for pre-orders from Friday, April 17.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and superfast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can’t wait to get iPhone SE into customers’ hands.”

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

Apple is also taking orders for a new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

The company will start delivering the keyboard from Monday (April 20).

The full-size keyboard is magnetic, includes a trackpad and attaches to the iPad Pro, which acts as a monitor.

Although designed for the new iPad Pro, the keyboard is compatible with previous generations of iPad Pro.

Pricing is £299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and £349 for the 12.9-inch version of the tablet.

Buying the iPad Pro with the keyboard adds £769 for the 11-inch version of the tablet (Wi-fi model) or £919 for the tablet with a sim card and wi-fi.

The 12.9-inch model starts at £969 for the wi-fi model, rising to £1119 for the sim card/wi-fi version.