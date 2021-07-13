AS SEEN FEATURED IN
Latest News & Updates
Expat Guide to Buying a Property In Turkey
Buying a home along the beautiful turquoise Turkish coastline is a dream for thousands of expats. If you’re one step closer to making that aspiration…
Expat Guide To Living In Oman
The Middle Eastern desert kingdom of Oman is a sparkling jewel of a country, with a pristine coastline, the sands of Wahiba, and the beautiful…
UK Expat State Pension Up 8% Next Year?
The state pension has always been a bone of contention for expats, but many are furious that they may miss a bumper 8% increase as the COVID-19…
Thai Yellow Book Tabien Baan Application Advice for Expats
The Tabien Baan is a government issued document listing everyone who lives at an address. Expats also know this as the Thai Yellow Book. Expats…
Top 17 Questions Expats Ask About QROPS
This guide looks at the myths and explains the facts about QROPS and how boost retirement incomes for tens of thousands of people like you….
Expat Guide to Buying a Property In Portugal
In this expat guide we explore how buying property in Portugal works, what to expect from the process, and ways to ensure you’re getting the…
Expat Guide To Living In Singapore
Singapore is a sleek modern city sitting astride several islands at the end of the Malaysian peninsular. The city has one of the strongest economies…
Top 10 Asia Pacific Expat Destinations
The Asia Pacific is a vast region stretching from New Zealand up to the far north of Russia. With such diversity in climate, language, culture…
Pension Questions Answered for Expats
There’s a lot going on under the bonnet with pensions. Retirement savers have plenty of options about investing and how and when to draw their…
Cross Border Global Financial News
Money International is one of the world’s leading resources for cross border financial news, information, reviews and guides.
Our aim is to help you make your money work harder. We scour the world’s news for changes to laws and regulations on tax statuses and a behind-the-scenes look at the mechanisms that are affecting your money.